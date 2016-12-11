TNM exclusive: Top 5 gold intercepts worldwide in November

Tapping into the IntelligenceMine database of our sister company Infomine, The Northern Miner has compiled the five projects recording the top gold intersections (grade multiplied by width) globally in or about November 2016, as reported publicly.

MARIANA RESOURCES

1. Guernsey Islands-based Mariana Resources (TSXV: MRA; LON-AIM: MARL) led the pack with exceptional results at its Hot Maden gold-copper project in northeastern Turkey’s Artvin province. Mariana released the results from its advanced exploration program on Oct. 26.

Diamond drill hole 71 returned 70 metres (from 210 metres) grading 62.70 grams gold per tonne (or 4,364 metres × grams gold per tonne), plus 2.7% copper, including 7 metres from 210 metres grading 526 grams gold and 3.3% copper.

Mariana describes Hot Maden as “globally one of the highest-grade gold-copper discoveries made in recent years,” and says its current exploration focuses on expanding the known gold-copper resource (3.43 million equivalent oz. gold in the indicated category) within a central 800-metre-long portion of the Hot Maden fault zone.

KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD

2. Toronto-based intermediate gold miner Kirkland Lake Gold (TSX: KLG) scored the world’s second-best gold intercept at its Macassa mine complex in northeastern Ontario, where its hole 53-2921 into zone FWZ-2 returned 3.8 metres (from 279 metres) grading 652 grams gold per tonne (or 4,364 metres × grams gold per tonne). Kirkland Lake reported the news on Nov. 7.

Kirkland Lake Gold has assets in the Kirkland Lake gold camp and east of the Timmins gold camp, both in the Lower Abitibi greenstone belt of Ontario. The company owns five former high-grade gold mines within the Kirkland Lake camp that produced more than 22 million oz. gold at an average grade of 15.1 grams gold per tonne.

The company operates the Macassa mine complex and the Holt, Holloway and Taylor mines, and targets production of 270,000 to 290,000 oz. gold in 2016.

NEWMARKET GOLD

3. Australia-focused Newmarket Gold merged with Kirkland Lake Gold on Nov. 30, 2016, but before that Newmarket unveiled exceptional drill results at its producing Fosterville gold mine in Victoria state, Australia, in the new west-dipping Lower Phoenix footwall structure.

The best intersection was in hole 1278, which returned 3.8 metres (from 402 metres) grading 550 grams gold per tonne (or 2,063 metres × grams gold per tonne). The news was reported on Nov. 8, 2016.

Newmarket said its recent drill results support the potential to “expand Fosterville’s resources and reserves” and confirm continuity of mineralization up-plunge (north) and down-plunge (south) on the Lower Phoenix gold system, and down-plunge on the Harrier South gold system.

Newmarket also noted it achieved record production at Fosterville for the month of October, totalling 15,116 oz. gold at a record mill grade of 8.18 grams gold per tonne and 92.3% record recovery.

WESDOME GOLD MINES

4. Wesdome Gold Mines (TSX: WDO) came in fourth with a nice hit at its wholly owned Kiena gold mine in Val-d’Or, Que., which has been suspended since 2013.

Hole 6124 returned 17.4 metres (from 492 metres) grading 94.4 grams gold per tonne (or 1,641.69 metres × grams gold per tonne). The numbers appear in a press release dated Nov. 15.

Wesdome’s flurry of high-grade gold intersections from recent exploration drilling at Kiena has prompted the company to add a fourth drill to the campaign.

The property already hosts a measured and indicated resource of 2.5 million tonnes grading 5.59 grams gold per tonne, or 450,000 contained oz. gold, and is fully permitted with a 930-metre shaft, a ramp system to the 1,000-metre level and a 2,000-tonne-per-day mill — which are “all in excellent condition,” the company says.

WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES

5. West African Resources (TSXV: WAF) rounds out the top-five list with an impressive 16-metre intercept (from 209 metres) grading 69.11 grams gold (or 1,106 metres × grams gold per tonne) in the M1 target at its wholly owned, feasibility-stage Tanlouka gold project in Burkina Faso. The results are found in a Nov. 15 press release.

West African Resources says its diamond drilling “continues to demonstrate continuity of high-grade mineralization” at M1 South, and that an updated resource is “on track for the fourth quarter of 2016, in parallel with feasibility studies for the open-pit component of the project.”