The Northern Miner podcast – episode 75: Live from the 2017 Precious Metals Summit ft. Brent Cook

This week, we’re bringing you exclusive content from the 2017 Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado. Lesley reports on location and touches base with key industry players and analysts.

First, we sit down with Exploration Insights‘ Brent Cook to talk about one of the hottest exploration stories in the industry right now: Novo Resources (TSXV: NVO; USOTC: NSRPF) and its Purdy’s Reward paleoplacer gold prospect in Western Australia. Brent recently returned from a visit to the site and discusses potential geology and investment prospects for the company.

Second, Lesley has a chat with Adam Lundin, who recently took over the reins as president and CEO at Filo Mining (TSXV: FIL). The company was spun out of NGEx Resources (TSX: NGQ; US-OTC: NGQRF) in mid-2016 to highlight the Filo del Sol copper-gold property that straddles the Chile-Argentia border, 140 km southeast of the city of Copiapo, Chile. Adam talks about his father, Lukas Lundin, and his plans for advancing “low-cost oxide upside” at the eponymous, flagship project.

Timeline 3:00 Exploration Insights Brent Cook talks Novo Resources

17:39 Adam Lundin talks Filo Mining and getting into the family business