Prefontaine hopes to duplicate La India success at Cerro Quema in Panama

As president and CEO of Grayd Resource Corp., geologist Marc Prefontaine and his team discovered the La India deposit, 200 km east of Hermosillo in Sonora, Mexico, selling it to Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX: AEM; NYSE:AEM) in 2011 for $275 million. Agnico put the open-pit mine into commercial production two years later.

Today Prefontaine and the same technical team — now at Orla Mining (TSXV: OLA) — are banking on similar success in Panama at the junior’s Cerro Quema project.

Orla Mining acquired the Cerro Quema project through its recent merger with Pershimco Resources, and Prefontaine believes the Panamanian project offers significant exploration potential.

Not only will the oxide resources at Cerro Quema support a low-cost heap-leach mine, Prefontaine says, but the property gives Orla a chance to explore for copper-gold targets.

“Cerro Quema is very similar to La India,” Prefontaine says in an interview. “They’re both high-sulphidation, epithermal gold systems. They’re pretty specialized epithermal systems and when you can get the oxides they make nice, low-capex, 0.7 to 0.8 gram gold per tonne, open-pit heap leach deposits.”

“The attractiveness for us of looking for those types of systems is the low capital costs involved in construction — you’re looking at $100 million to $150 million as opposed to a porphyry, that can be in the order of hundreds of millions into the billions.”

A prefeasibility study Pershimco completed on the project in 2014 outlined two main oxide pits — La Pava and Quema — that would produce a total of about half a million ounces of gold over a five-year mine life (552,000 ounces in 23.9 million tonnes grading 0.72 gram gold per tonne in the measured and indicated category).

“We went down to look at it and saw 550,000 oxide ounces with a prefeasibility that works very well,” Prefontaine says. “We saw there had not been any systematic exploration on the property since the late 1990s, and felt there was tremendous exploration upside to significantly increase the oxide. The goal is to get a resource out and indicate that you could have at least 100,000 ounces a year for ten years.”

Orla Mining also boasts Pierre Lassonde as its largest shareholder. The chairman of Franco-Nevada (TSX: FNV) has a 12.3% stake in the junior and should enable the company to raise money fairly quickly and easily, Prefontaine says.

“The Lassonde factor brings tremendous access to the capital markets.”

Lassonde is already very familiar with Panama through Franco-Nevada’s $1 billion streaming-offtake agreement with First Quantum Minerals (TSX: FM; LSE: FQM), which is building the Cobre Panama project in the country, about 150 km to the north of Cerro Quema.

“There’s a big level of comfort in Panama because of Lassonde,” Prefontaine adds.

In addition, Lassonde’s involvement with Orla generally has meant that the junior has gone “from picking up early stage projects, to competing with many others for illustrious projects with resources already that we think we can advance and expand.”

Other big shareholders in the company are Agnico Eagle and The Sentient Group, both of which own around 9.5%. Management and insiders own 7.4%.

In January, Orla kicked off a $15 million exploration program that will involve three diamond drill rigs (for about 25,000 metres of drilling), in addition to detailed mapping and sampling and ground geophysics (an extensive IP survey is underway).

Six holes have been completed already and have reportedly intersected high sulphidation style alteration similar to what is seen in the existing resource areas up to 400 metres from the proposed Quemita pit. Assay results are pending but the company believes that extensive hydrothermal brecciation with silica and vuggy silica alteration and oxidation levels up to 100 metres below surface could indicate potential for discovering additional centres of mineralization.

Prefontaine notes that the company is waiting for Panama’s Ministry of Environment to accept the project’s Environmental and Social Impact Study, which was submitted in July 2016.

As a mining jurisdiction, Panama has had mining companies come and go, but there hasn’t been a long history of Canadian juniors or seniors exploring there, he says, and so far, at least, the company has found “permitting is extremely slow when it comes to decisions at the top.”

“It’s had its history of governments that have never really focused on attracting mining investment,” Prefontaine explains. “With Cobre Panama I think the government — and especially the regions — are looking for higher quality jobs.”

As far as infrastructure goes, the country “is a dream” because of the Panama Canal, he says.

“It’s a very modern city with lots of trained people.”

At press time in Toronto, Orla’s shares were trading at $1.15 apiece. Over the last year the junior’s shares have ranged from a low of 13¢ in May 2016 and a high of $1.75 in September 2016. Currently the company has about 126 million shares outstanding for a market cap of about $145 million.

Prior to Orla and Grayd, Prefontaine worked for Teck Resources (TSX: TCK.B; NYSE: TCK), Hunter Dickinson, Northair Group and Lac Minerals, running exploration projects and offices throughout North America, South America, Southern Africa, Asia and Central Asia.