Our organization is passionately committed to the pursuit of a better world through positive change. We embrace your visions as our own and partner with you to develop better ideas that are smarter, more efficient, and innovative. Our global network of 9,000 professionals work on the world’s toughest challenges. Our corporate roots extend back more than a hundred years, and our experience spans over 150 countries around the world in the metals, energy, infrastructure, digital, and investments market sectors.

We are employee-owned and independent—free to bring our best thinking to your business. Our exceptional, diverse teams combine vast engineering and business knowledge, working in partnership with our clients to develop market strategies, manage and optimize production, develop new game-changing technologies, and design and deliver complex capital projects.

We work closely with the communities in which we serve to ensure that our solutions optimize environmental protection, economic prosperity, social justice, and cultural vibrancy. We want their businesses, ecosystems, and communities to thrive, both now and into the future.

Our people are passionate about our corporate purpose and values. We believe in long-term relationships with our partners, and are committed to our clients’ lasting success. We are “entrepreneurs with a technical soul.”

More Information: https://www.hatch.com/