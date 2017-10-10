The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index gained 7.09 points to a 788.32-point close, as spot gold prices fell US$3.07 to US$1,276.68 per oz., whereas Comex copper prices gained US7¢ to US$3.03 per lb. on potential China shortages. Novo Resources’ Karratha paleo-placer...

You have reached your limit of free weekly articles. You will receive access to another article next week.