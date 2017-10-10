Canada’s benchmark index rose $93.38 to 15,728.32, a 0.60% change, while the S&P/TSX Global Mining Index rose 3.38% to 68.45 and the S&P/TSX Global Gold index rose 2.87% to 201.87. West Texas Intermediate crude closed at US$49.29 per barrel and...

You have reached your limit of free weekly articles. You will receive access to another article next week.