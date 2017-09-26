The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index shed 1.56 points to a 778.1-point close, as commodity prices declined amid hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold prices fell US$22.88 to US$1,297.3 per oz. whereas Comex copper prices lost US5¢ to...

