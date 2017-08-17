Ten days after Asanko Gold (TSX: AKG; NYSE: AKG) said it was maintaining its 2017 production guidance for its gold mine in Ghana at 230,000 to 240,000 ounces of gold, the company said it won’t be able to meet that...
You have reached your limit of free weekly articles. You will receive access to another article next week.
Subscribe for as low as $2.19 per week and enjoy these benefits.
Daily and weekly articles, site-visits reports, feature supplements and real-time mining press releases. You will also have access to 1-year of article archives and much more.
Review Full Subscription Benefits
Daily and weekly articles, site-visits reports, feature supplements and real-time mining press releases. You will also have access to 1-year of article archives and much more.
Review Full Subscription Benefits
If you are already a subscriber to The Northern Miner please log in by clicking the button below.
Login
Login