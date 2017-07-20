Roxgold (TSX: ROG; US-OTC: ROGFF) has improved grades by 37% and the resource size by 14% at its Bagassi South satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. Bagassi South is 1.8 km west of its flagship underground mine at the 55 Zone, part...

You have reached your limit of free weekly articles. You will receive access to another article next week.