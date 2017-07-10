Northwestern B.C.’s Golden Triangle just got a little more golden. On July 3, Vancouver-based Pretium Resources (TSX: PVG; NYSE: PVG) achieved first production at its 9.1 million oz. Brucejack gold mine, 65 km north of Stewart, having reached 87% of...
You have reached your limit of free weekly articles. You will receive access to another article next week.
Subscribe for as low as $2.19 per week and enjoy these benefits.
Daily and weekly articles, site-visits reports, feature supplements and real-time mining press releases. You will also have access to 1-year of article archives and much more.
Review Full Subscription Benefits
Daily and weekly articles, site-visits reports, feature supplements and real-time mining press releases. You will also have access to 1-year of article archives and much more.
Review Full Subscription Benefits
If you are already a subscriber to The Northern Miner please log in by clicking the button below.
Login
Login