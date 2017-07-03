VANCOUVER — Following one year of infill drilling and number crunching, Pershing Gold (NASDAQ: PGLC) has produced a pre-feasibility study (PFS) for its Relief Canyon open-pit, heap-leach gold project, 150 km northeast of Reno, Nevada. The study shows an after-tax net...
You have reached your limit of free weekly articles. You will receive access to another article next week.
Subscribe for as low as $2.19 per week and enjoy these benefits.
Daily and weekly articles, site-visits reports, feature supplements and real-time mining press releases. You will also have access to 1-year of article archives and much more.
Review Full Subscription Benefits
Daily and weekly articles, site-visits reports, feature supplements and real-time mining press releases. You will also have access to 1-year of article archives and much more.
Review Full Subscription Benefits
If you are already a subscriber to The Northern Miner please log in by clicking the button below.
Login
Login