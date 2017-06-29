VANCOUVER — Vendetta Mining (TSXV: VTT; US-OTC: VDTAF) views a newly-minted resource update at its Pegmont lead-zinc project in in northwest Queensland, Australia, as an initial step toward a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) it hopes to release within the next eighteen months. The company...

You have reached your limit of free weekly articles. You will receive access to another article next week.