The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index lost 1.9%, or 15.29 points, to a 775.91-point close, as spot gold prices fell US$13.03 to US$1,253.73 per oz., and Comex copper prices fell US7¢ to US$2.58 per pound. Gold Reserve led the value-added category,...
You have reached your limit of free weekly articles. You will receive access to another article next week.
Subscribe for as low as $2.19 per week and enjoy these benefits.
Daily and weekly articles, site-visits reports, feature supplements and real-time mining press releases. You will also have access to 1-year of article archives and much more.
Review Full Subscription Benefits
Daily and weekly articles, site-visits reports, feature supplements and real-time mining press releases. You will also have access to 1-year of article archives and much more.
Review Full Subscription Benefits
If you are already a subscriber to The Northern Miner please log in by clicking the button below.
Login
Login