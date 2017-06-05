VANCOUVER — Osisko Gold Royalties (TSX: OR; NYSE: OR) CEO Sean Roosen says it was "keeping the powder dry" in anticipation of a transaction that would make it a "world class royalty company;" and that patience paid dividends on June 5 in...
You have reached your limit of free weekly articles. You will receive access to another article next week.
Subscribe for as low as $2.19 per week and enjoy these benefits.
Daily and weekly articles, site-visits reports, feature supplements and real-time mining press releases. You will also have access to 1-year of article archives and much more.
Review Full Subscription Benefits
Daily and weekly articles, site-visits reports, feature supplements and real-time mining press releases. You will also have access to 1-year of article archives and much more.
Review Full Subscription Benefits
If you are already a subscriber to The Northern Miner please log in by clicking the button below.
Login
Login