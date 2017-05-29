Shallow step-out holes drilled at Trek Mining’s (TSXV: TREK) 100%-owned Aurizona gold project in Brazil have extended gold mineralization to the west of the past-producing Piaba open-pit mine. Drill results from some of the first 6,500 metres of a 30,000-metre...
You have reached your limit of free weekly articles. You will receive access to another article next week.
Subscribe for as low as $2.19 per week and enjoy these benefits.
Daily and weekly articles, site-visits reports, feature supplements and real-time mining press releases. You will also have access to 1-year of article archives and much more.
Review Full Subscription Benefits
Daily and weekly articles, site-visits reports, feature supplements and real-time mining press releases. You will also have access to 1-year of article archives and much more.
Review Full Subscription Benefits
If you are already a subscriber to The Northern Miner please log in by clicking the button below.
Login
Login