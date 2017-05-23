The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index rose 13.26 points to a 806.9-point close, as spot gold prices gained US$27.5 to US$1,255.93 per oz., and Comex copper prices gained 6¢ to $2.58 per pound. Shares of Integra Gold gained 34¢ to $1.14...

