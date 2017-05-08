Despite declining prices for gold and oil, Canada’s benchmark index has finished in positive territory. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 0.2% to 15,582.04. The S&P/TSX Global Mining Index, however, lost 3.3% to finish at 63.71, and the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index...

You have reached your limit of free weekly articles. You will receive access to another article next week.