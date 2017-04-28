Streaming and royalty firm Sandstorm Gold (TSX: SSL; NYSE-MKT: SAND) is buying Mariana Resources (TSXV: MARL; LON-AIM: MARL) for an 84% premium to get its hands on the high-grade Hot Maden gold-copper project in northeastern Turkey. Mariana currently owns 30%...

You have reached your limit of free weekly articles. You will receive access to another article next week.