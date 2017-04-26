Pasinex Resources (CSE: PSE) — the 50%-owner of the high-grade Pinargozu zinc mine in southern Turkey — has seen its shares climb 450% over the past year. Driving the share price appreciation have been improvements at the Pinargozu mine, soaring zinc...
You have reached your limit of free weekly articles. You will receive access to another article next week.
Subscribe for as low as $2.19 per week and enjoy these benefits.
Daily and weekly articles, site-visits reports, feature supplements and real-time mining press releases. You will also have access to 1-year of article archives and much more.
Review Full Subscription Benefits
Daily and weekly articles, site-visits reports, feature supplements and real-time mining press releases. You will also have access to 1-year of article archives and much more.
Review Full Subscription Benefits
If you are already a subscriber to The Northern Miner please log in by clicking the button below.
Login
Login