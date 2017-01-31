La Plata—a gold-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit 85 km south of Ecuador’s capital city of Quito—was the subject of small-scale mining from open pit and underground workings between 1975 and 1981. Cambior Inc. drilled it in the late 1990s and...
You have reached your limit of free weekly articles. You will receive access to another article next week.
Subscribe for as low as $2.19 per week and enjoy these benefits.
Daily and weekly articles, site-visits reports, feature supplements and real-time mining press releases. You will also have access to 1-year of article archives and much more.
Review Full Subscription Benefits
Daily and weekly articles, site-visits reports, feature supplements and real-time mining press releases. You will also have access to 1-year of article archives and much more.
Review Full Subscription Benefits
If you are already a subscriber to The Northern Miner please log in by clicking the button below.
Login
Login