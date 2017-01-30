Canada’s main stock index inched up following the first trading week since U.S. president Donald Trump took office. The S&P/TSX Composite Index added 0.2% to close at 15,575.81. The S&P/TSX Global Mining Index rose 0.9% to 71.03, while the S&P/TSX Global...

You have reached your limit of free weekly articles. You will receive access to another article next week.