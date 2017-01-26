[embed]https://youtu.be/K2eYXSJoRRI[/embed] The Northern Miner's resident geologist Lesley Stokes takes a tour of the Core Shack at AME BC's Roundup 2017 conference in Vancouver, British Columbia. She chats with Marathon Gold (TSX: MOZ; US-OTC: MGDPF) president and CEO Phillip C. Walford...

