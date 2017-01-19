VANCOUVER — Tapping into the IntelligenceMine database of our sister company Infomine, The Northern Miner has compiled the top-five largest operating copper deposits worldwide based on current, compliant measured and indicated resources. ESCONDIDA COMPLEX, CHILE [caption id="attachment_1003249262" align="aligncenter" width="961"] BHP Billiton's...

You have reached your limit of free weekly articles. You will receive access to another article next week.