Nighthawk Gold Corp.’s (TSXV: NHK; US-OTC: MIMZF) Colomac deposit was previously mined by Royal Oak Mines and produced just over 500,000 ounces of gold from a shallow open-pit operation. The deposit is situated on Nighthawk’s100%-owned Indin Lake gold property in...

You have reached your limit of free weekly articles. You will receive access to another article next week.