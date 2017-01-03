The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index gained 34.24 points, or 4.7%, to a 762.37-point close on strengthening gold prices. Spot gold prices rose US$14.2 per oz. gold to $1,147.5, while Comex copper prices fell US3¢ to US$2.51 per pound. Shares of...

You have reached your limit of free weekly articles. You will receive access to another article next week.