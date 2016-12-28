Since 2011, Artisan Vehicle Systems has provided battery-powered vehicles for the mining sector by retrofitting diesel-powered equipment made by other manufacturers, such as Atlas Copco. The California-based company makes electric motors and battery packs that it installs in underground mining...
You have reached your limit of free weekly articles. You will receive access to another article next week.
Subscribe for as low as $2.19 per week and enjoy these benefits.
Daily and weekly articles, site-visits reports, feature supplements and real-time mining press releases. You will also have access to 1-year of article archives and much more.
Review Full Subscription Benefits
Daily and weekly articles, site-visits reports, feature supplements and real-time mining press releases. You will also have access to 1-year of article archives and much more.
Review Full Subscription Benefits
If you are already a subscriber to The Northern Miner please log in by clicking the button below.
Login
Login