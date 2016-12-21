The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index dropped 13.58 points, or 1.8%, to a 735.22-point close on weaker commodity prices. Spot gold prices fell US$24.98 per oz. gold to a fresh 10-month low before closing at US$1,134.88 per oz., while Comex copper...

You have reached your limit of free weekly articles. You will receive access to another article next week.