Dale Hoffman, president and chief executive officer of Vancouver-based JNR Resources, United Carina and Pine Channel Gold, has died. He was 60.Hoffman was born in December 1940 in North Battleford, Sask. He began his career working for Eldorado Nuclear in...
You have reached your limit of free weekly articles. You will receive access to another article next week.
Subscribe for as low as $2.19 per week and enjoy these benefits.
Daily and weekly articles, site-visits reports, feature supplements and real-time mining press releases. You will also have access to 1-year of article archives and much more.
Review Full Subscription Benefits
Daily and weekly articles, site-visits reports, feature supplements and real-time mining press releases. You will also have access to 1-year of article archives and much more.
Review Full Subscription Benefits
If you are already a subscriber to The Northern Miner please log in by clicking the button below.
Login
Login