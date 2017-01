The Northern Miner‘s western editor Matthew Keevil speaks with Matthew Turner, president and CEO of Rockhaven Resources (TSXV: RK), at the company’s Klaza gold-silver-lead-zinc project in the Yukon’s Dawson Range gold belt.

RELATED STORY:

More gold for Rockhaven at Klaza

Video produced in association with the Yukon Mining Alliance (http://www.yukonminingalliance.ca/).

Check out YMA’s Twitter feed: https://twitter.com/InvestYukon.