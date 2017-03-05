Otis Gold president on discovery at Kilgore, Agnico investment

VANCOUVER — Explorer Otis Gold (TSXV: OOO; US-OTC: OGLDF) recently closed a $5-million strategic investment from Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM) thanks to exploration success at its wholly-owned, royalty-free Kilgore gold property, roughly 50 km due northeast of the town of Dubois, Idaho. The company plans to leverage its now-robust treasury to advance the project toward a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) later this year.

Kilgore saw around $8 million in investment through the late 1990s, which includes nearly 40,000 metres of historic drilling. The property hosts 27.3 million indicated tonnes grading 0.59 gram gold per tonne for 520,000 contained oz., and 20.2 million inferred tonnes of 0.46 gram gold for 300,000 contained oz.

The volcanic-hosted epithermal gold deposit is reportedly related to a “zoned epithermal hot-spring system in volcanic rocks of Miocene age.” Mineralization is hosted within sericitized, silicified and quartz-stockwork veined lithic tuff, dike and silicified clastic sedimentary rocks.

Otis acquired its interest in the property back in 2008, but the story has picked up steam over the past twelve months following the discovery of a “new class of mineralization” within the Tertiary sill and Cretaceous Aspen Formation that underlies the existing resources.

“Last year was a fantastic year for us on the heels of a small, but very successful, drill program in an area we call Crab Claw. We were up at the northern end of the Kilgore deposit and hit some strong gold intercepts, which really got things going for us,” explains president Craig Lindsay during a phone interview.

“All those drill holes ended in mineralization in the Aspen sandstone formation. Everybody who had explored the property previously hadn’t really paid much attention to Aspen because it’s underneath the main lithic unit and the heap-leach metallurgy isn’t quite as good because it’s less oxidized than the lithic tuff,” he adds.

Otis hopes that the newly-minted, 460-metres-long by 120-metres-wide Aspen corridor can increase the size and grade of the Kilgore resource.

The company completed a 43-hole drill program, over 10,300 metres, at the target in 2016, with assays highlights including: 30.5 metres grading 5.37 grams gold from 96 metres depth in hole OKR-315; 120.4 metres of 1.55 grams gold from 93 metres depth in hole OKR-318; 128 metres averaging 1.8 grams gold from 164 metres depth in hole OKC-353; and 85.4 metres of 2.5 grams gold from 46 metres depth in hole OKR-338.

Otis suspects that the Aspen Formation sediment-hosted gold mineralization, which sits on the edge of the Kilgore Volcanic Caldera complex, is similar to the setting at Kinross Gold‘s (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC) Round Mountain mine on the edge of another volcanic caldera complex in Nye County, Nevada.

“The interest in our story started picking up steam early last year following the original results from Crab Claw,” Lindsay continues. “Then we began releasing assays from our 2016 program in September and things continued to heat up. There are definitely gold producers out there looking for opportunities in the U.S., and we’ve certainly seen a much higher level of interest in the past twelve months from strategic investors.”

That interested culminated in Agnico’s investment in late February, which involved a private placement where the major acquired 14.4 million shares at 35¢ each. Agnico now holds a 9.95% equity interest in Otis and maintains a right to participate in future financings to maintain its stake.

“Agnico’s Reno team are a top-notch exploration group and spent a lot of time on due diligence at Kilgore,” Lindsay comments. “We have a really good relationship with them, and we’re hoping to lean on them for advice and technical guidance. I really think it’s the potential in the Aspen discovery that brought Agnico to the table, but we’ve also always talked about some of property-wide targets that have the same geologic signature we see at the Kilgore deposit.”

Otis has roughly $5.6 million in treasury at the time of writing, and it plans to spend the next four months completing a resource update at Kilgore. The company will subsequently kick-start a “large ground magnetic and soil sampling program,” which will be followed by another drill campaign planned to include around 10,000 metres. Lindsay says the majority of drilling will focus on the main Kilgore deposit to underpin a maiden PEA, though the company will also complete a “first-pass program at the Goldridge target.”

Otis has traded within a 52-week window of 12¢ and 42¢, and closed at 30¢ per share at press time. The company has 130.5 million shares outstanding for a $39.2 million market capitalization.