The Northern Miner podcast – episode 76: Commodity outlook update & geophysics 101

We’re back with a mega-commodity outlook special that takes a look macro-economic conditions heading into the fourth quarter of 2017.

Matt takes a read through a massive, 65-page commodity update from Scotia Capital and ponders the supply-demand scenario for recent base-metal all-stars: copper and zinc.

The situation isn’t looking so pretty for uranium markets, but the buzz remains for key minerals in the electric vehicle and lithium-ion battery markets. And it wouldn’t be a commodity special without some commentary on gold prices!

Meanwhile, Lesley returns with the latest, and greatest, edition of the Geology Corner. This week we’re discussing the major questions investors should ask about geophysical anomalies. Lesley sits down with Greg Hodges, a senior geophysicist at Sander Geophysics — an international airborne geophysical survey firm for more than 60 years. She counts down “7 Main Geophysics Points.”

Bonus: Matt over uses the verb “hop.”

Timeline 3:00 Macro commodity price round-up

7:38 Gold price fundamentals

9:04 Talking with Dr. Copper

11:18 The year of zinc

14:30 The U308 Blues

16:40 Crazy about cobalt

22:37 The Geology Corner: Geophysics edition

The Progressive Mine Forum in Toronto