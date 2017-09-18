The Northern Miner podcast – episode 74: A deep dive into geopolitical risk ft. Mickey Fulp

This week we’re joined by Mercenary Geologist Mickey Fulp to talk about the rising spectre of geopolitical risk for miners!
Matt sits down to chat about a few recent high-profile cases, including: Eldorado Gold (TSX: ELD; NYSE: EGO) in Greece; Acacia Mining (LON: ACA) in Tanzania; Tahoe Resources (TSX: THO; NYSE: TAHO) in Guatemala, and more! Has Canada been a major benefactor as companies turn their eyes back home?
Mickey discusses his research on a growing list of companies that have run into sociopolitical problems across the globe. He also discusses his experiences in Latin America, and explains where he’d be comfortable investing his money.
We also dig into the current state of metals markets, including the recent rally in base metals, as well as the geopolitical risk of North Korea and the potential impact on gold.
Timeline
3:00 General macro economic and political update
5:15 Base and precious metals
8:05 Talking the North American stock markets
10:15 Geopolitical risk introduction
12:00 Mickey’s geopolitical risk list
15:45 Digging into Latin America
18:00 Mickey’s geographic investing tips
20:18 What’s the mining outlook like for the U.S.?
22:30 2017 Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek
Articles referenced:
Greek government bends on Eldorado’s ultimatum
Uncertainty in Guatemala drives Tahoe to suspend dividend and guidance
Commentary: One theory on the root of Acacia’s troubles in Tanzania
OceanaGold, B2Gold scramble as Philippines gov’t may suspend 20 more mines
Facts ‘n’ figures: ICSG says copper production declining
