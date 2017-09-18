Latest

The Northern Miner podcast – episode 74: A deep dive into geopolitical risk ft. Mickey Fulp

Tahoe Resources’ Escobal silver mine in Guatemala in 2015. Credit: Tahoe Resources.Tahoe Resources’ Escobal silver mine in Guatemala in 2015. Credit: Tahoe Resources.

Posted By: Matthew Keevil September 18, 2017

This week we’re joined by Mercenary Geologist Mickey Fulp to talk about the rising spectre of geopolitical risk for miners!

Matt sits down to chat about a few recent high-profile cases, including: Eldorado Gold (TSX: ELD; NYSE: EGO) in Greece; Acacia Mining (LON: ACA) in Tanzania; Tahoe Resources (TSX: THO; NYSE: TAHO) in Guatemala, and more! Has Canada been a major benefactor as companies turn their eyes back home?

Mickey discusses his research on a growing list of companies that have run into sociopolitical problems across the globe. He also discusses his experiences in Latin America, and explains where he’d be comfortable investing his money.

We also dig into the current state of metals markets, including the recent rally in base metals, as well as the geopolitical risk of North Korea and the potential impact on gold.

Subscribe, rate and follow us on SoundCloudiTunesYouTubeGoogle PlayStitcher or RSS Feed!

Loading

Timeline

3:00 General macro economic and political update
5:15 Base and precious metals
8:05 Talking the North American stock markets
10:15 Geopolitical risk introduction
12:00 Mickey’s geopolitical risk list
15:45 Digging into Latin America
18:00 Mickey’s geographic investing tips
20:18 What’s the mining outlook like for the U.S.?
22:30 2017 Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek

Sponsored by:

Yukon Mining Alliance

Yukon Mining Alliance

Articles referenced:

Greek government bends on Eldorado’s ultimatum

Uncertainty in Guatemala drives Tahoe to suspend dividend and guidance

Commentary: One theory on the root of Acacia’s troubles in Tanzania

OceanaGold, B2Gold scramble as Philippines gov’t may suspend 20 more mines

Facts ‘n’ figures: ICSG says copper production declining

Editorial: Gold, copper reach new highs

Music Credit:

“Cool Rock” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

“Isolated” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

Print
TAG:
COMMODITY: CopperGoldZinc-Lead
REGION: Canada
COMPANY: Acacia Mining plcEldorado Gold Corp.Primero Mining CorpTahoe Resources Inc
 

Republish this article

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "The Northern Miner podcast – episode 74: A deep dive into geopolitical risk ft. Mickey Fulp"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*