The Northern Miner podcast – episode 69: Strategies for miners with extra cash & XRF tech

This week we’re digging deep into capital allocation courtesy of our all-star panel discussion from the Canadian Mining Symposium in London, U.K., in May. Discussion ranges from mergers and acquisitions to dividend policy, and beyond!

The panel members include: Stephen R. Mullowney, managing director & partner, Consulting & Deals, PwC; Patrick Anderson, president and CEO, Dalradian Resources; Rob McEwen, executive chairman, McEwen Mining; Ed Sterck, director, BMO Capital Markets; Ian Pearce, chairman, New Gold; and moderator John Cumming, editor-in-chief, The Northern Miner.

Meanwhile, Lesley discusses x-ray fluorescence technology (XRF) in reference to Barrick Gold‘s (TSX: ABX; NYSE: ABX) ongoing sociopolitical issues in Tanzania (a popular topic this week). The Canadian major holds a 63.9% equity interest in Acacia Mining (LON: ACA), which is the largest gold producer in the African country with three operating mines, namely: Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi and North Mara. Barrick has been negotiating with the Tanzanian government over a halt on concentrate exports that President John Magufuli instituted on March 3.

Timeline: 2:42 Touch of macro ft. copper, gold, and met coal

6:31 Panel discussion of TNM/PwC report — ‘Strategies for excess cash’

7:05 The Geology Corner ft. Acacia Mining and XRF technology