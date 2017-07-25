Latest

The Northern Miner podcast – episode 67: The politics of B.C. mining ft. MABC’s Bryan Cox

Truck at Teck Resources' Fording River coal mine in southeastern British Columbia. Credit: Teck Resources.Truck at Teck Resources' Fording River coal mine in southeastern British Columbia. Credit: Teck Resources.

Posted By: Matthew Keevil July 25, 2017

We’re talking B.C. politics and the provincial mining industry with Mining Association of British Columbia (MABC) president and CEO Bryan Cox. Matt sits down to chat with Bryan about the incoming NDP-Green coalition government in B.C. and what that might mean for the mining business. We dig into regulatory framework, the need for better communication initiatives in the industry, and recent overtures from the federal Liberals on potential reforms to Canada’s environmental-assessment (EA) process.

Meanwhile, the Mercenary Geologist Mickey Fulp joins Matt to talk about commodity markets and his investment strategies during the “summer doldrums.” We chat about deal flow, the state of precious and base metals, and two companies Mickey is checking out in the Yukon, namely: K2 Gold (TSXV: KTO; US-OTC: KTGDF) and Fireweed Zinc (TSXV: FWZ).

Timeline:

3:03 Touch of macro ft. copper and gold
4:45 Mickey Fulp talks the state of mining markets
7:05 K2 Gold & Fireweed Zinc
13:00 What oil, copper, and gold are saying about the market
17:55 MABC president and CEO Bryan Cox
23:05 The NDP-Green coalition government in B.C.
28:30 The future of B.C.’s coal industry
30:25 Federal Liberal report on environmental assessment

Articles referenced:

Yukon catches more majors’ eyes

Editorial: BC falls to NDP-Green coalition

China ‘holds the key’ to thermal coal price stability

PDAC 2017: Copper, zinc looking good for 2017

Robert Friedland, Lukas Lundin, David Garofalo and Kelvin Dushnisky to be featured speakers at TNM’s Canadian Mining Symposium in London

CopperGoldOil
Canada
Fireweed Zinc LtdK2 Gold Corp
 

