The Northern Miner podcast – episode 67: The politics of B.C. mining ft. MABC’s Bryan Cox

We’re talking B.C. politics and the provincial mining industry with Mining Association of British Columbia (MABC) president and CEO Bryan Cox. Matt sits down to chat with Bryan about the incoming NDP-Green coalition government in B.C. and what that might mean for the mining business. We dig into regulatory framework, the need for better communication initiatives in the industry, and recent overtures from the federal Liberals on potential reforms to Canada’s environmental-assessment (EA) process.

Meanwhile, the Mercenary Geologist Mickey Fulp joins Matt to talk about commodity markets and his investment strategies during the “summer doldrums.” We chat about deal flow, the state of precious and base metals, and two companies Mickey is checking out in the Yukon, namely: K2 Gold (TSXV: KTO; US-OTC: KTGDF) and Fireweed Zinc (TSXV: FWZ).

Timeline: 3:03 Touch of macro ft. copper and gold

4:45 Mickey Fulp talks the state of mining markets

7:05 K2 Gold & Fireweed Zinc

13:00 What oil, copper, and gold are saying about the market

17:55 MABC president and CEO Bryan Cox

23:05 The NDP-Green coalition government in B.C.

28:30 The future of B.C.’s coal industry

30:25 Federal Liberal report on environmental assessment Sponsored by: