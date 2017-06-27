The Northern Miner podcast – episode 65: The uber technology metals special (!) ft. cobalt & lithium

Welcome to the “technology special”, where we discuss emergence of electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, and renewable energies from a hard-rock mining perspective! Our senior staff writer Trish Saywell joins the show from Toronto to talk about her recent research into the cobalt industry, including Robert Friedland’s Clean Teq Holdings (ASX: CLQ), as well as the potential merger between First Cobalt (TSXV: FCC; US-OTC: FTSSF), Cobalt One (ASX: CO1) and CobalTech Mining (TSXV: CSK).

Meanwhile, Matt discusses a recent “Battery Materials Update” from Canaccord Genuity, and his interview with Cobalt 27 Capital‘s (TSXV: KBLT) chairman Anthony Milewski about its recent $200-million initial public offering (IPO).

We then hop over to London to check out comments from Lukas Lundin on the state of energy markets, and how he feels about lithium and cobalt!

Timeline: A touch of macro economics: 3:00

Cobalt corner ft. Trish Saywell: 6:05

Matt talks Cobalt 27 IPO: 15:25

Lukas Lundin at the Canadian Mining Symposium: 18:20