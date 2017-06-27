The Northern Miner podcast – episode 65: The uber technology metals special (!) ft. cobalt & lithium

Welcome to the “technology special”, where we discuss emergence of electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, and renewable energies from a hard-rock mining perspective! Our senior staff writer Trish Saywell joins the show from Toronto to talk about her recent research into the cobalt industry, including Robert Friedland’s Clean Teq Holdings (ASX: CLQ), as well as the potential merger between First Cobalt (TSXV: FCC; US-OTC: FTSSF), Cobalt One (ASX: CO1) and CobalTech Mining (TSXV: CSK).
Meanwhile, Matt discusses a recent “Battery Materials Update” from Canaccord Genuity, and his interview with Cobalt 27 Capital‘s (TSXV: KBLT) chairman Anthony Milewski about its recent $200-million initial public offering (IPO).
We then hop over to London to check out comments from Lukas Lundin on the state of energy markets, and how he feels about lithium and cobalt!
Timeline:
A touch of macro economics: 3:00
Cobalt corner ft. Trish Saywell: 6:05
Matt talks Cobalt 27 IPO: 15:25
Lukas Lundin at the Canadian Mining Symposium: 18:20
Articles referenced:
First Cobalt proposes mergers with Cobalt One and CobalTech
Cobalt 27 IPO provides ‘pure play’ exposure to cobalt
Castle Silver Resources markets cobalt potential to Asian buyers
Robert Friedland: Celebrating a lifetime of achievement
Clean Teq’s Syerston project could produce cobalt for more than twenty years
Robert Friedland, Lukas Lundin, David Garofalo and Kelvin Dushnisky to be featured speakers at TNM’s Canadian Mining Symposium in London
Cobalt ‘moving into a global deficit’
