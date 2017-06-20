Latest

The Northern Miner podcast – episode 64: The world according to Robert Friedland ft. tsunamis

Ivanhoe Mines chairman Robert Friedland (left) and Northern Miner publisher Anthony Vaccaro at the Canadian Mining Symposium in London, U.K., in May 2017. Photo by John Cumming.Ivanhoe Mines executive chairman Robert Friedland (left) and Northern Miner publisher Anthony Vaccaro at the Canadian Mining Symposium at Canada House in London, U.K., in May 2017. Photo by John Cumming.

Posted By: Matthew Keevil June 20, 2017

We’re tackling technological advances, earthquakes and surficial geology in this week’s Northern Miner podcast. Lesley sits down with David Huntley from the Geological Survey of Canada to talk about the science of tectonics, earthquakes and tsunamis, including discussion on “the big one” and its potential impact on Canada’s west coast.

We then drop in on the Northern Miner’s Canadian Mining Symposium in London, England, to catch highlights of a chat with entrepreneur Robert Friedland. Group Publisher Anthony Vaccaro questions Friedland on what technologies might disrupt mining, and which minerals might see rising demand based on trends in electric vehicles and power.

Subscribe, rate and follow us on SoundCloudiTunes, YouTubeGoogle Play, Stitcher or RSS Feed!

Loading

Timeline:

A touch of macro economics: 2:40
Technological disruptions in mining ft. Robert Friedland: 6:04
Geology Corner – Earthquake & Tsunami edition ft. GSC’s David Huntley: 21:45

Sponsored by:

Yukon Mining Alliance

Yukon Mining Alliance

Articles referenced:

Timeline: The adventures of Robert Friedland

Robert Friedland: Celebrating a lifetime of achievement

Robert Friedland, Lukas Lundin, David Garofalo and Kelvin Dushnisky to be featured speakers at TNM’s Canadian Mining Symposium in London

Cobalt ‘moving into a global deficit’

Lithium producers ramp up

Music Credits:
Energy Recorded by Bensound (www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music/track/energy)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported
creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/3.0

Isolated Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

Beach Bum Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

Print
TAG:
COMMODITY: CopperGoldIndustrial/Specialty Minerals
REGION: Canada
 

Republish this article

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "The Northern Miner podcast – episode 64: The world according to Robert Friedland ft. tsunamis"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*