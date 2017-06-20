The Northern Miner podcast – episode 64: The world according to Robert Friedland ft. tsunamis

We’re tackling technological advances, earthquakes and surficial geology in this week’s Northern Miner podcast. Lesley sits down with David Huntley from the Geological Survey of Canada to talk about the science of tectonics, earthquakes and tsunamis, including discussion on “the big one” and its potential impact on Canada’s west coast.

We then drop in on the Northern Miner’s Canadian Mining Symposium in London, England, to catch highlights of a chat with entrepreneur Robert Friedland. Group Publisher Anthony Vaccaro questions Friedland on what technologies might disrupt mining, and which minerals might see rising demand based on trends in electric vehicles and power.

Timeline: A touch of macro economics: 2:40

Technological disruptions in mining ft. Robert Friedland: 6:04

Geology Corner – Earthquake & Tsunami edition ft. GSC’s David Huntley: 21:45 Sponsored by: