The Northern Miner podcast – episode 61: Junior mining & exploration special ft. Mickey Fulp

The International Metal Writers Conference in downtown Vancouver. Photo by Matthew Keevil.The International Metal Writers Conference in downtown Vancouver. Photo by Matthew Keevil.

Posted By: Matthew Keevil May 30, 2017

There’s plenty to talk about on this week’s Northern Miner podcast as Matt swings by the International Metal Writers Conference in Vancouver to catch-up with some of our favourite newsletter analysts and companies. First, we sit down with the Mercenary Geologist, Mickey Fulp, to catch up on junior mining markets. Mickey digs into exploration innovation, the state of copper markets, and unveils his new red-metal pick: Trilogy Metals (TSX: TMQ; NYSE-MKT: TMQ). We talk district-scale land packages, the next generation of discoveries, and much more!

Then Matt checks in with Yukon Mining Alliance chair, and Western Copper and Gold (TSX: WRN; NYSE-MKT: WRN) CEO, Paul West-Sells to talk about the upcoming field season in the Yukon and how the presence of so many major gold miners has impacted the jurisdiction. We discuss infrastructure challenges, including the potential for liquefied natural gas (LNG), and geopolitical risk.

Timeline:

Mickey Fulp junior mining and commodity update: 3:15
State of junior markets and exploration: 5:10
Investment my the gold majors: 7:10
Innovation in exploration: 9:10
Base metal update ft. copper & zinc: 13:10
Precious metal update ft. gold & silver: 20:45
Dr. Paul West-Sells of the Yukon Mining Alliance: 26:45
B.C. NDP-Green coalition: 37:15

Sponsored by:

Yukon Mining Alliance

Articles referenced:

Lukas Lundin: Copper is the ‘commodity of choice’

Barrick, Acacia embroiled in political turmoil in Tanzania

Facts ‘n’ Figures: Global silver mine production drops for first time in 14 years

Facts ‘n’ Figures: World copper mine production soars 5% in 2016, ICSG finds

AllianceBernstein: More investment in copper needed

Eldorado eyes the Abitibi with $590M bid for Integra

COMMODITY: CopperGoldZinc-Lead
REGION: Canada
 

