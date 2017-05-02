We’re back with a rock-solid episode featuring detailed updates on the wide world of international mining. Lesley sits down with Dr. Nicholas Gardiner, a research fellow at Western Australia’s Curtin University, about a recent paper about the evolution of earth’s first crust. Meanwhile, Matt digs into Australia-based South 32‘s (ASX: S32) in Arizona Mining (TSX: AZ; US-OTC: WLDVF) and its Taylor zinc-lead deposit, and an intriguing looking drill hole from Camino Minerals (TSXV: COR; US-OTC: CAMZF) at its Los Chapitos iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) prospect in southern Peru.
Bonus: Are uranium prices set to rebound based on supply cuts? And Capstone Mining (TSX: CS; US-OTC: CSFFF) announces a three-year extension at its Minto copper operation in the Yukon!
Subscribe, rate and follow us on SoundCloud, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, Stitcher or RSS Feed!
Timeline:
Macro economic roundup: 1:50
Copper and the base metals complex: 2:55
Arizona Mining & South32: 3:31
Update on U.S. DOE uranium policy: 4:13
Geology Corner ft. Dr. Nicholas Gardiner: 6:37
Camino Minerals results at Los Chapitos: 19:19
Capstone’s announcement at Minto: 24:15
Sponsored by:
Articles referenced:
Early earth too hot for plate tectonics, study says
TNM Data Miner: Annual trends in global drilling activity
TNM Roundtable: Pros and cons of the farm team
Yukon catches more majors’ eyes
Robert Friedland, Lukas Lundin to be featured speakers at TNM’s Canadian Mining Symposium in London
Music Credits:
“Energy Recorded” by Bensound (www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music/track/energy)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported
creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/3.0
“Too Cool” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Be the first to comment on "The Northern Miner podcast – episode 57: South American copper & Earth’s evolution"