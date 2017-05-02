The Northern Miner podcast – episode 57: South American copper & Earth’s evolution

We’re back with a rock-solid episode featuring detailed updates on the wide world of international mining. Lesley sits down with Dr. Nicholas Gardiner, a research fellow at Western Australia’s Curtin University, about a recent paper about the evolution of earth’s first crust. Meanwhile, Matt digs into Australia-based South 32‘s (ASX: S32) in Arizona Mining (TSX: AZ; US-OTC: WLDVF) and its Taylor zinc-lead deposit, and an intriguing looking drill hole from Camino Minerals (TSXV: COR; US-OTC: CAMZF) at its Los Chapitos iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) prospect in southern Peru.

Bonus: Are uranium prices set to rebound based on supply cuts? And Capstone Mining (TSX: CS; US-OTC: CSFFF) announces a three-year extension at its Minto copper operation in the Yukon!

Subscribe, rate and follow us on SoundCloud, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, Stitcher or RSS Feed!

Timeline: Macro economic roundup: 1:50

Copper and the base metals complex: 2:55

Arizona Mining & South32: 3:31

Update on U.S. DOE uranium policy: 4:13

Geology Corner ft. Dr. Nicholas Gardiner: 6:37

Camino Minerals results at Los Chapitos: 19:19

Capstone’s announcement at Minto: 24:15 Sponsored by: