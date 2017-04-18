Latest

The Northern Miner podcast – episode 56: Gold Miners ETF and porphyry primer ft. Atac CEO

Posted By: Matthew Keevil April 18, 2017

This week we continue our copper theme with a well-timed “porphyry primer” on the Geology Corner. Lesley discusses the history of porphyry geological models and discovery. We also explore block-cave mining, plus the challenges and associated new technologies that might lay ahead for copper miners.

Meanwhile, Matt unpacks an announcement by Vector Index Solutions (MVIS) surrounding “significant methodology change to the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index (MVGDXJ).” We cover a few analysts notes on the topic, and look into the proposed changes.

Matt also sits down with president and CEO of Atac Resources (TSXV: ATC; US-OTC: ATADF), Graham Downs, to talk about the company’s recent option agreement with major Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX; NYSE: ABX) on its expansive Rackla gold project in the Yukon territory.

The transactions consist of a potential total investment by Barrick of approximately $63.3 million, which includes a private placement of $8.3 million and a two-staged, $55 million exploration earn-in option to acquire up to 70% of the Orion Project.

Timeline:

Macro economic roundup: 1:40
GMP copper and zinc analysis: 2:45
Geology Corner ft. copper porphyrys: 5:20
Changes to the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index: 17:51
Atac Resources CEO Graham Downs on Barrick deal: 20:51
TNM Canadian Mining Syposium update: 28:55

Sponsored by:

Yukon Mining Alliance

Yukon Mining Alliance

