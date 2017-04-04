Latest

The Northern Miner podcast – episode 54: The base metal bonanza ft. copper and zinc

Gelncore's Altonorte copper smelter in Chile. Source: GlencoreGelncore's Altonorte copper smelter in Chile. Source: Glencore

Posted By: Matthew Keevil April 4, 2017

Matt is flying solo this week due to scheduling conflicts, but fear not, Lesley will return with rock talk from the Geology Corner next episode. Meanwhile, we get serious about base metals with a roundup of analyst and industry commentary on the two major players to start 2017: copper and zinc.

Matt digs into major copper supply disruptions at BHP Billiton‘s (NYSE: BHP; LON: BLT) Escondida mega-mine in Chile, Freeport-McMoRan‘s (NYSE: FCX) Grabserg operation in Indonesia and Cerro Verde mine in Peru, and breaking news that Grupo Mexico’s Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) may be preparing for labor disputes at its Toquepala and Cuajone mines in southern Peru. We also talk about the economics of HudBay Minerals‘ (TSX: HBM; NYSE: HBM) Rosemont copper project in Arizona.

We hear from AuRico Metals‘ (TSX: AMI; US-OTC: ARCTF) president and CEO Chris Richter on the copper markets and the company’s Kemess copper-gold project in northern British Columbia.

On the zinc side, Matt digs into falling Treatment Charges (TC) and Refining Charges (RC), and what the future holds for the industrial metal. We review some analysts notes on zinc and talk to Trevali Mining (TSX: TV) president and CEO Dr. Mark Cruise about near-term supply concerns.

Timeline:

Macro economic roundup: 1:20
Copper round-up and analysis: 3:30
HudBay Minerals’ Rosemont copper project: 6:18
AuRico CEO Chris Richter talks copper: 9:25
Zinc round-up and analysis: 10:56
Trevali CEO Dr. Mark Cruise talks zinc: 16:45
TNM/PwC round table on capital allocation: 22:04

Articles referenced:

AllianceBernstein: More investment in copper needed

AuRico CEO Richter on Kemess permits, royalty strategy

Trevali CEO discusses Glencore deal, zinc markets

PDAC 2017: Copper, zinc looking good for 2017

Robert Friedland, Lukas Lundin to be featured speakers at TNM’s Canadian Mining Symposium in London

