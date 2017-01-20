Latest

Business in Vancouver exclusive: New documents show Imperial’s Mount Polley disaster followed years of permit delays

The breach of the tailings dam at Imperial Metals' Mount Polley copper-gold mine in B.C.'s Cariboo region. Credit: screenshot from Cariboo Regional District video.The breach of the tailings dam at Imperial Metals' Mount Polley copper-gold mine in B.C.'s Cariboo region. Credit: screenshot from Cariboo Regional District video.

By: Nelson Bennett, Special to The Northern Miner January 20, 2017

In 2004, Imperial Metals (TSX: III; US-OTC: IPMLF) notified B.C.’s Ministry of Water, Land and Air Protection that it would be applying for a water discharge permit in anticipation of restarting its Mount Polley copper mine near Likely, British Columbia.

The company said it would need to release water from a tailings pond, which would grow in volume once mining resumed operations.

Ten years later, it was still waiting for permission to discharge water when, on Aug. 4, 2014, one of the tailings pond embankments gave way — solving the water surplus problem in a most dramatic way.

The Mount Polley incident became one of B.C.’s worst mining disasters, spilling more than 20 million cubic metres of water and slurry into Hazeltine Creek, Polley Lake and Quesnel Lake.

Documents obtained by Business in Vancouver through a freedom of information request confirm that the company had warned a slow-moving government that “geotechnical instability” could result if pressure on the tailings pond dam was not relieved through a discharge of water, although it appears no one predicted such a catastrophic failure.

The documents also suggest the ministry — now the Ministry of Environment — did not appear to consider the matter all that urgent.

Nelson Bennett Based in Vancouver, Nelson Bennett is a reporter at Business in Vancouver, where this article first appeared.

